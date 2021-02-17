Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Short Interest Update

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the January 14th total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.70. 227,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,065. Landsea Homes has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landsea Homes will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated designs and builds residential buildings and communities in California. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Newport Beach, California. Landsea Homes Incorporated operates as a subsidiary of Landsea Green Properties Co, Ltd.

