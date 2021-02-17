Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.22% of Landstar System worth $11,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $153.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $158.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.40.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 14.69%.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

