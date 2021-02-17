Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.39

Shares of Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LON:LOGP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.28 ($0.02). Lansdowne Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,483,703 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.39. The company has a market cap of £11.36 million and a PE ratio of -9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

About Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP)

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. The company holds rights in the Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of the south coast of Ireland.

