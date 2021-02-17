Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in January

Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 445,700 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the January 14th total of 554,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,836,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LGORF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.46. 1,356,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,178. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. Largo Resources has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.72.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LGORF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from $1.80 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from $2.20 to $1.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.