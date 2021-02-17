Latin Metals Inc. (LMS.V) (CVE:LMS) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

Latin Metals Inc. (LMS.V) (CVE:LMS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.22, but opened at C$0.19. Latin Metals Inc. (LMS.V) shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 50,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14.

About Latin Metals Inc. (LMS.V) (CVE:LMS)

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. It explores for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, and lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Organullo project consisting of eight mines and Ana Maria project situated in Salta Province; the Mina Angela property comprising 44 mineral concessions located in Chubut Province; and El Quemado project consisting of 7,959 hectares in 19 claims located in Salta Province.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Latin Metals Inc. (LMS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latin Metals Inc. (LMS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.