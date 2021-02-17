Lattice Biologics (CVE:LBL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Lattice Biologics Ltd. (CVE:LBL) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. Lattice Biologics shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 101,536 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.98 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

Lattice Biologics Company Profile (CVE:LBL)

Lattice Biologics Ltd., a biotech company, develops, manufactures, and markets biologic products for use in the field of bone regeneration in dental, spine, and general orthopedic indications worldwide. It develops novel amniotic fluid-based products, such as AmnioBoost and AmnioBlast. The company also offers traditional, spinal, particulate, soft tissue, dental, membrane and barrier, and demineralized bone matrix allografts.

