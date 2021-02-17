Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Lattice Semiconductor updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.26. The stock had a trading volume of 17,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,302. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 140.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $31,147.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,786 shares in the company, valued at $6,936,308.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,166 shares of company stock valued at $134,258 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

