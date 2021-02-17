Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT Raised to $40.00 at Craig Hallum

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target increased by analysts at Craig Hallum from $31.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

LSCC stock opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.91. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 147.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $29,854.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,668.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,166 shares of company stock valued at $134,258 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,511.7% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,914,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,710,000 after buying an additional 1,795,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,448 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,411,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,706,000 after purchasing an additional 884,928 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,517,000 after purchasing an additional 435,856 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 463,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 302,590 shares during the period.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

