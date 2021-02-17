Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.35 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.6% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after purchasing an additional 823,174 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 772,523 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,304,000 after purchasing an additional 685,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,801,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $223,530,000 after purchasing an additional 623,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $186.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $338.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $193.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.53 and a 200-day moving average of $147.15.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.97.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.