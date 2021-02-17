Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.19, but opened at C$0.18. Laurion Mineral Exploration shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 86,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 14.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20.

About Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME)

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 4,442 hectares of land package covering 6 properties consisting of 20 mining leases totaling 1,178 hectares and 18 mining claims totaling 3,264 hectares located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst Townships to the northeast of the town of Beardmore.

