LBRY Credits Market Cap Reaches $87.23 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $87.23 million and $64.76 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00061388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.56 or 0.00325063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00081978 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00070574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00082263 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.99 or 0.00454318 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00172708 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

