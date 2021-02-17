LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

LCNB has increased its dividend by 14.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 39,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,833. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LCNB has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $215.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.90.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

LCNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded LCNB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

