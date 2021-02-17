Lead Wallet Reaches Market Cap of $1.89 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $1.89 million and $765,921.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 144.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00061260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00322057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00081736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00069802 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00082385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.12 or 0.00454184 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00172571 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

