Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Trading Up 6.4%

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) shares were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 2,117,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 937,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Raymond James set a $2.50 target price on Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

The firm has a market cap of $179.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 41.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

