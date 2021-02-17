Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.27

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and traded as high as $9.55. Leatt shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 17,742 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Leatt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEAT)

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

