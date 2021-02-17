Leeds Group plc (LDSG.L) (LON:LDSG) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Leeds Group plc (LDSG.L) (LON:LDSG)’s stock price was down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.25). Approximately 33,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 17,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

The stock has a market cap of £5.33 million and a P/E ratio of -10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.95.

About Leeds Group plc (LDSG.L) (LON:LDSG)

Leeds Group plc engages in the import, warehousing, and wholesaling of fabrics. The company operates through three segments: Hemmers, KMR, and Chinoh-Tex. It offers a range of fabrics comprising basic and fashion items for use in apparel or furnishings. The company is also involved in the retailing of fabric and haberdashery, as well as operates stores in Germany.

