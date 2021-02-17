Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Lennar reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $9.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.07 to $10.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.25. 2,764,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,357. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

