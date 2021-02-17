Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.59

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.59 and last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 72888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

LNVGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

