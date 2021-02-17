Lethean (LTHN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,371.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $406,533.56 and $2,371.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,065.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,812.12 or 0.03548598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.77 or 0.00446033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $716.19 or 0.01402475 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.26 or 0.00480287 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $250.90 or 0.00491329 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.30 or 0.00325651 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00029562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

Lethean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.