Level01 (LVX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5,549.00

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, Level01 has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Level01 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Level01 has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $5,549.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Level01 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00061889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.33 or 0.00844985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00027738 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00046407 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.95 or 0.04946960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00015894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00043554 BTC.

About Level01

LVX is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,640,461 tokens. Level01’s official website is level01.io . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Level01 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Level01 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.