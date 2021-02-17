Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director Sells $712,014.24 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director David A. Friedman sold 33,334 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $712,014.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,915.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,917,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 408.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,751 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 109,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 658,339 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,226,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 155,640 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 81,440 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LEVI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

