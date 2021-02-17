LHT (LHT) Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. LHT has a market capitalization of $181,358.49 and approximately $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006898 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00008711 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

