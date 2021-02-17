Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $171.17

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.17 and traded as high as $171.70. Li Ning shares last traded at $171.70, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Ning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.42. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

