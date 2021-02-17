Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 321,900 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the January 14th total of 267,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 705,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 16.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LLIT traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,878. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. Lianluo Smart has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Get Lianluo Smart alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lianluo Smart stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.01% of Lianluo Smart as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 28.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lianluo Smart Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in China and internationally. The company offers medical devices, including wearable sleep respiratory solutions, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Lianluo Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lianluo Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.