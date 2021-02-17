Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71), Fidelity Earnings reports. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%.
Shares of LBTYA stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.01. The company had a trading volume of 119,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,719. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.34.
LBTYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.
In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $844,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $633,441.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,092.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
See Also: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.