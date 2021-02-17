Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.72

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.72 and last traded at $35.07, with a volume of 66599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $568.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 0.48.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.