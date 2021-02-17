Liberum Capital Increases Safestore (LON:SAFE) Price Target to GBX 825

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 810 ($10.58) to GBX 825 ($10.78) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.61% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:SAFE traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 820 ($10.71). 412,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,914. Safestore has a twelve month low of GBX 501 ($6.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 886.89 ($11.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 805.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 791.02. The stock has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.76.

In related news, insider Andy Jones acquired 9,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 808 ($10.56) per share, with a total value of £78,763.84 ($102,905.46).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

