Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Bango plc (BGO.L) (LON:BGO)

Bango plc (BGO.L) (LON:BGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of BGO stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 226 ($2.95). 113,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,039. Bango plc has a 52-week low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 235 ($3.07). The stock has a market cap of £169.40 million and a P/E ratio of 64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 191.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 168.79.

In other Bango plc (BGO.L) news, insider Carolyn Rand sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £17,900 ($23,386.46).

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. It operates through two segments, End User Activity and Data Activity. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables developers to direct their marketing towards selected customer audiences; and Bango Resale, a solution that enables merchants to acquire, retain, and monetize new customers through global resale partnerships.

