Life Settlement Assets B (LON:LSAB) Trading 42.9% Higher

Life Settlement Assets B (LON:LSAB) shares traded up 42.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). 40 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 66,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.53.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Life Settlement Assets B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Settlement Assets B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.