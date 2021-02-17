Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Short Interest Update

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the January 14th total of 54,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Also, COO Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $55,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,300. 51.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 514,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 35,855 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lifeway Foods by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.56 million, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.90. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.04 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.02%.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

