Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) were down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $145.01 and last traded at $148.83. Approximately 907,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 944,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LGND shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.31 and its 200-day moving average is $108.89. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $7,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,364,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $3,230,314.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,035.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,041,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,982,000 after purchasing an additional 145,671 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,612,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,219,000 after purchasing an additional 142,920 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,088,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 146,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 716,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.