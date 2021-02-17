Lightning Bitcoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $825,878.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 46.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $10.02 million and $825,878.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.59 or 0.00004957 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.24 or 0.00447618 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 157.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 119.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

