Lightstreams (PHT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,757.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 44.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $972,912.17 and approximately $2,757.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00062062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $433.17 or 0.00845516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00046549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00025623 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.86 or 0.04899016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00016173 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00032607 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

PHT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

