LikeCoin (LIKE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $24,974.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $9.76 million and $24,974.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00061725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.30 or 0.00832789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00027570 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00045493 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.76 or 0.04900828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00044767 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00015968 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,017,294,841 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,743,673 tokens. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.