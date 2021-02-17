Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $116.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $125.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 190.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $610,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $668,743.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,536 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

