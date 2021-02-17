Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $116.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $125.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.90.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LECO. Vertical Research began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $668,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $748,732.82. Insiders have sold 17,632 shares of company stock worth $2,027,536 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

