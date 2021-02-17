Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Lincoln National worth $13,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $61.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln National news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,250.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $533,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

