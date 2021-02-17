Linear 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.23 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, Linear has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Linear token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $167.78 million and approximately $13.23 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00063004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.67 or 0.00875970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00046754 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.85 or 0.04940562 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00024790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00016013 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00032421 BTC.

Linear Token Profile

Linear is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,150,570,756 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

Linear Token Trading

Linear can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

