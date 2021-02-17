Linear Reaches Market Capitalization of $171.88 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Linear token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $171.88 million and $12.12 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00063626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.02 or 0.00868496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006948 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00046477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00026929 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,657.83 or 0.05129386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00045572 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00016338 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,150,570,756 tokens. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Linear Token Trading

Linear can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.