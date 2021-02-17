Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.73.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LINX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Santander began coverage on shares of Linx in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.60 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Linx by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 315,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 60,713 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Linx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Linx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Linx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Linx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LINX opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. Linx has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -712.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88.

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

