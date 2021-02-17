Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.50

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 494574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

