Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) (LON:LIO) Shares Gap Down to $1,315.00

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) (LON:LIO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,315 ($17.18), but opened at GBX 1,250 ($16.33). Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,287.93 ($16.83), with a volume of 18,705 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £783.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,280 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,294.31.

In related news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 15,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($18.51), for a total value of £223,220.01 ($291,638.37).

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

