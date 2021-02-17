LiquidApps 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,650.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 27% against the dollar. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $14.37 million and $8,650.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

WAX (WAXP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000593 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000288 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00030965 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,054,348,883 coins and its circulating supply is 706,774,046 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

