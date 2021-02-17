Liquidity Network (LQD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $730,752.35

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $730,752.35 and $57,404.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00060853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.22 or 0.00313239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00083539 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00072552 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00085486 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.89 or 0.00442758 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00176534 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

