Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Trading 7.2% Higher

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.29. 853,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 403,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52. The company has a market cap of $673.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidity Services news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $74,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,441 shares in the company, valued at $475,278.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Daunt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $612,150.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,112 shares of company stock worth $1,172,718. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

