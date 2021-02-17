Lisk (LSK) Price Up 43.6% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Lisk has a total market cap of $414.28 million and $57.87 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $3.25 or 0.00006367 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 43.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00021997 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00012889 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001747 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,230,263 coins and its circulating supply is 127,295,025 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.