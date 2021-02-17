Litecoin Plus Reaches Market Capitalization of $199,982.38 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $199,982.38 and $33.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,274.03 or 1.00073108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00046904 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00113573 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000552 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002808 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

