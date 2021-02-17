Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s share price was down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $21.10. Approximately 5,416,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 8,979,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.03 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 606,309 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $4,141,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 463,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 348,118 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

