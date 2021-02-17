Lition 24 Hour Volume Reaches $248,101.00 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Lition coin can now be purchased for $0.0501 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lition has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. Lition has a market cap of $1.78 million and $248,101.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,045.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,821.16 or 0.03567742 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.16 or 0.00452845 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $718.63 or 0.01407841 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.53 or 0.00479052 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.67 or 0.00491074 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.47 or 0.00320245 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00030163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Lition Coin Trading

Lition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

