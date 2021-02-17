LivaNova (LIVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LIVN stock opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

